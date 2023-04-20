The three hotels combined could create nearly 400 new units

As San Diego searches for solutions to its struggle with homelessness, city leaders are eyeing three hotels to help get people off the streets.

“To acquire these hotels, it would be over 150 million, just for the acquisition,” Emily Jacobs with the San Diego Housing Commission said.

In a 4-0 vote, the San Diego Housing Commission agreed to move forward with the potential purchase of three Extended Stay America Hotels. They’re located in Mission Valley, Kearney Mesa and Mission Valley.

The hotels would be converted into permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness.

“It’s really hard to walk anywhere these days and not see the impact of this crisis we’re experiencing,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said they would focus on getting elderly, veterans and people with disabilities off the streets.

“We do have extensive wrap-around services and case management, really to get them situated into this really new realm for them,” Jacobs said.

NBC 7 talked with residents who live in Mission Valley, near the area where one of the three hotels is located. Some expressed their support for the permanent housing proposal.

“I think it’s really important that we all share in getting out of this crisis,” Bob Levin said.

Others said they worry about how this could change the safety in the community for their loved ones.

“We just hope that it doesn’t continue to spill over in the areas of family areas and make us … we just want safe spaces for the kids,” Tahni Nollenberger said.

Before the San Diego Housing Commission moves forward with the purchase, Jacobs said they will assess the different sites to make sure they meet the needs of the people moving in.

She said the San Diego region has $34 million set aside, but they are hoping to receive $120 million from the state.

Jacobs said if all goes as planned, this would all happen within 18 months.

“We’ll continue with our community engagement efforts and make sure to hear all of the stakeholders as we potentially advance this to application,” Jacobs said.

In 2020, the San Diego Housing Commission converted two hotels into permanent housing, which created about 330 units.

Jacobs said they’ve maintained a more than 90% retention rate.