donations

City National Bank Donates $82K to Local Nonprofits for COVID-19 Relief

By City News Service

NBC 5 News

City National Bank announced Friday it has provided $82,500 in donations to nonprofit and community-based organizations in San Diego for COVID-19 relief efforts and other programs and services since the start of the pandemic.

Organizations receiving funding include Accion San Diego, CRA Financial Education San Diego, Founders First CDC, Habitat for Humanity National Partnership, Springboard San Diego, Union of Pan Asian Communities and United Way of San Diego.

"We have been supporting hundreds of nonprofit organizations in San Diego for the past 41 years since entering this region in 1979,'' said Sal Mendoza, a City National Bank senior vice president.

Local

San Diego County May 23

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Sitting, Sunbathing Allowed on Beaches As Soon As June 2

coronavirus pandemic 23 mins ago

Beaches Reopening for Sunbathing, Sitting on June 2

"Virtually every nonprofit in San Diego has been severely impacted by COVID-19 and need our support so they can continue to help the underprivileged and less fortunate. We will continue to look for more opportunities to support our nonprofit community in San Diego with monetary, in- kind and volunteer support."

The bank contributed monetary and in-kind support of over $360,000 to nearly 90 nonprofit, school and community organizations in San Diego last year.

This article tagged under:

donationsCity National Bank
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us