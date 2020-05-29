City National Bank Donates $82K to Local Nonprofits for COVID-19 Relief

City National Bank announced Friday it has provided $82,500 in donations to nonprofit and community-based organizations in San Diego for COVID-19 relief efforts and other programs and services since the start of the pandemic.

Organizations receiving funding include Accion San Diego, CRA Financial Education San Diego, Founders First CDC, Habitat for Humanity National Partnership, Springboard San Diego, Union of Pan Asian Communities and United Way of San Diego.

"We have been supporting hundreds of nonprofit organizations in San Diego for the past 41 years since entering this region in 1979,'' said Sal Mendoza, a City National Bank senior vice president.

"Virtually every nonprofit in San Diego has been severely impacted by COVID-19 and need our support so they can continue to help the underprivileged and less fortunate. We will continue to look for more opportunities to support our nonprofit community in San Diego with monetary, in- kind and volunteer support."

The bank contributed monetary and in-kind support of over $360,000 to nearly 90 nonprofit, school and community organizations in San Diego last year.