Church Scrutinized For Violating Health Order Now Focus of COVID-19 Investigation

A Chula Vista Church under scrutiny for potential health order violations last month is now the focus a county COVID-19 contact tracing investigation after two people connected to the church tested positive.

NBC7.com has learned two cases connected to Hilltop Tabernacle in Chula Vista are currently being investigated, though the county Public Health Officer did not provide any specific details about them.

“It is our practice not to give out specific information about any outbreak, so what I can tell you is that we are investigating that particular situation. We do not yet consider this an outbreak,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, MD.

An outbreak as defined by the County Department of Public Health, must include at least three cases. Because the county is not providing any specific information, we do not know the date in which the virus was contracted, or how many people may have been in contact with those infected.

However, a source tells NBC 7, the cases currently under investigation happened before the state and county loosened restrictions at churches on May 31.

On March 10, a video posted to Hilltop Tabernacle’s YouTube page showed church members in close proximity and not wearing facial protection. They did not appear to be socially distanced. At the time, the mother of an elderly member voiced concern about her safety to NBC 7.

The church has since taken down it’s YouTube page, and any information about services on its website is password protected.

Chula Vista police say they were called to the church four times but either did not find a violation or chose to educate the pastor without issuing a citation.

The church’s pastor or anyone connected to Hilltop Tabernacle has not returned numerous messages left by phone, email, and social media.