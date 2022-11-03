Chula Vista's Discovery Park Will Be Renamed to Honor Kumeyaay Tribe

For decades, people have known the park in Chula Vista where Christopher Columbus’ statue once stood as Discovery Park, but the Chula Vista City Council has voted to change its name to Kumeyaay Park to better reflect the Native American history of the community.

Dominique Rodriguez’s daughter was one of many children practicing in the park.

“It’s nice to change the name, but won't do much unless that culture and history lesson is spread throughout education," said Rodriguez.

"It brings awareness of who was here first,” noted Scott Rowden. “Hopefully it brings across the injustice over the years of native people."

The park is no stranger to controversy. Back in 2019, the statue of Christopher Columbus was spray painted red, reminiscent of the Red Power, a Native American movement of the 60s and 70s.

In 2020, the statue was removed from the park. Then in 2021, demonstrators performed outside the Chula Vista City Council and were later thankful local leaders voted to remove the statue permanently.

Fast forward to Tuesday night, and the Chula Vista City Council voted to approve the park's name change to highlight the Kumeyaay’s history.

”I think Discovery could have stayed. Nothing is wrong with Discovery,” said Kevin Mc Kinley. But upon finding out it was being named after the Kumeyaay tribe, Mc Kinley said, “ I’m Native American. I think that’s pretty cool.”

A task force focused on the issue for the past year presented their findings to the council Tuesday, including three other potential names that acknowledged the original founders of the land.

Erica Pinto, who’s chairwoman of the task force and the Jamul Indian Village of California, told NBC 7 in a statement:

"Renaming parks and schools in our native language not only honors our ancestors, it instills a sense of pride in our people, young and old. It also educates the public about our people, the first people of this region.”

“They were the stewards of this land and had a culture that respected their land," added Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas. “We're trying to correct history and trying to correct the narrative that without a European discovery, this would not have been a great nation. "

There’s art work that now adorns the place where the Columbus statute once stood.

The council is planning on placing a plaque there to help educate visitors on indigenous people.

The City of Chula Vista hopes to have the signage in place by early 2023.