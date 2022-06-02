What's Next For Columbus? As Controversial Statue Sits in Storage, Chula Vista Task Force Seeks Options

The city of Chula Vista is trying to figure out what to do with the controversial Christopher Columbus statue that has been sitting in storage since the city council voted to permanently remove it from its long-time location in Discovery Park.

A special task force met Tuesday to discuss seeking out statements of interest from museums, historical societies or other organizations that could acquire the statue of the explorer who critics say represents the genocide of indigenous people and supporters say is a representation of history that should be preserved.

An interested group would need to submit and RFI, get approval from the full Chula Vista City Council and would need to cover the costs of relocating the statue, according to the draft request for interest (RFI) proposal from the Christopher Columbus and Discovery Park Task Force.

The statue had stood in Chula Vista's discovery park for 30 years before it was vandalized with red paint on Indigenous People’s Day, the city of Chula Vista's recognized holiday, in 2019. The statue was temporarily stored but in Sept. 2021, the city council voted 4-1 in to permanently remove the statue. It has been sitting in storage ever since.

NBC 7's Erika Cervantes heard heated debate from people on both sides of the issue.

In 2021, two members of the Catholic charitable organization Knights of Columbus said they would buy the statue and put it at the group's headquarters in Fontana, California, as did the San Diego’s Sons and Daughters of Italy. It was not immediately clear if the groups have or would submit RFI's to the city.

The city council approved forming a task force to determine where the statue will end up, what will replace it and whether Discovery Park will be renamed.

Groups have asked the council to consider renaming the park under the guidance of the Kumeyaay Native American tribes.