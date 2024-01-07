Chula Vista vigil held in honor of Maya Millete, 3 years after she went missing

Family and friends of Maya Millete — who went missing on January 7, 2021 — gathered in her honor on Sunday at Mount San Miguel Park in Chula Vista.

“We just pray that my sister is able to come home one of these days,” Maricris Drouaillet, Maya's sister, said.

Maya's family and community members have participated in countless searches, but Maya has never been found.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Your love and support gives us strength and keeps us going,” Maricris said.

On Oct. 19, 2021, Maya's husband, Larry, was arrested by Chula Vista Police, and taken into custody, where he remains today, and charged with her first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Also last year at this time, a preliminary hearing was held in Larry's case, during which it was revealed by her family members and others that Maya was planning to file for divorce, and that Larry had undertaken steps to prevent her from leaving him, including having online "spellcasters" control the outcome to their marital crisis.

Larry, who is ineligible for bail, is due back in the Chula Vista Courthouse on Monday, the day after the vigil. His trial for her killing has been scheduled for Aug. 26, 2024.

“Whatever the verdict is, it’s still going to be painful for the whole family," Maricris said. "I always said he’s been my family for 18 to 20 years."

Richard Drouaillet, Maya’s brother-in-law, says they are focused on finding three things: Maya, answers and justice.

“We’ve all became a team of just searchers and out of the woodworks, God has sent help. God has sent our angels to come help us. They’re all here. Most of them are here today,” Richard said.

The family is planning another search for Maya this month. They are asking for the public’s help to provide dogs that can assist with their search efforts.

They are also praying that the truth will one day come to light.

“We believe, as the community, that if we come together in prayer, then God’s going to put his spirit and strengthen and encourage the family,” Norma Toothman, a friend of the family said.