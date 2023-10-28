Chula Vista shopping mall on lockdown after shots fired; suspects at large

The Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista is on lockdown after shots were fired at a brewery Saturday night, authorities said. The suspects are still at large.

The shooting happened at Novo Brazil Brewing located in the shopping mall at 2015 Birch Rd. at around 7 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

At least one person was shot in the leg, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back as NBC 7 is working to update this page with more information as it arrives.