Chula Vista Police Searching for Missing At-Risk 51-Year-Old Man Last Seen Sunday

The Chula Vista Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man who was last seen Sunday near the Chula Vista DMV.

The man, identified as 51-year-old Loren Hobrock, walked away from his independent living facility located in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue. An employee of the facility did follow Hobrock for a short while before losing sight of him near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and C Street. The employee never saw him after that and contacted the police for assistance.

Chula Vista and National City police officers responded to the area and conducted an extensive search. They tried several ways to track Hobrock with his family's help. There have been no "validated sightings" of Hobrock since he went missing, CVPD said.

Loren Hobrock is still missing! Please see the updated photo and contact us at (619) 691-5151 if you see him. https://t.co/miJg1klpgP pic.twitter.com/zbj6ASz38V — Chula Vista Police Department (@ChulaVistaPD) August 30, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hobrock is described as a white man, 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a striped t-shirt with red suspenders, black shorts, gray and white sneakers with neon orange laces and black prescription glasses.



The family says Hobrock is considered at risk for a combination of reasons including medical conditions. The family says Hobrock has an eating disorder called Prader Willi syndrome that causes him to eat uncontrollably and with little regard for his health. Hobrock in the past has been found eating out of dumpsters and waste bins, the family said.

Hobrock has used public transportation in the past, including a train to Los Angeles.

If you see Hobrock or have any additional information that would help locate him, contact the CVPD at (619) 691-5151, or 9-1-1 if appropriate.