Chula Vista motel could become South Bay's first motel turned homeless housing

The 30-unit Palomar Motel in Chula Vista could soon be the South Bay's first motel turned homeless housing and safe parking lot facility.

“We want to get people who are homeless off the street and back into society," said Mayor John McCann.

McCann is hoping councilmembers will vote Tuesday night to approve a plan that would allow the city to purchase and renovate the property on Walnut Avenue for a total of $13 million.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

If purchased, renovations would include bathrooms and kitchens for all units in order to make it permanent supportive housing for people like those transitioning out of the city's recently opened bridge housing on Broadway.

Plus, the property's ample parking, now leased by a tow truck company could be converted into a safe parking lot for people living in their cars.

“There’ve been too many times when we've had people parking and living out of their cars in neighborhoods. That gives them a way from those neighborhoods," explained McCann.

Though the motel is in an area zoned as industrial, there are several homes and businesses directly across the street.

How the neighborhood is responding to the possible homeless housing

News of it being turned into housing for the homeless is being met with mixed emotions.

“Everyone has to have a place to live, right?” questioned Noma Bruso, who lives a block away. “Anything to get the homeless off the street."

But a man named Marco who works in the area wasn’t as enthusiastic about the idea.

“I understand they’re trying to do good with it, but is it really going to help out or make it worse?" Marco asked.

McCann said people on site will be helping to take care of residents and make sure they’re doing things legally.

“We also have a homeless outreach team which is a collaboration of nonprofits and the police department. They’ll be there to make sure people are obeying the law," McCann said.

It’s a comprehensive plan the mayor hopes will help provide housing for some of the more than 300 people, who according to the Point-in-Time count, are living on the streets of Chula Vista.

To help pay for the project, the city plans to use federal funding and apply for state Homekey funds which are meant to help expedite homeless housing.