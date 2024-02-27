Capitol Riot

Chula Vista man latest San Diego resident accused of role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Howard Raymond Freelove was among a crowd that entered the Rotunda just before 2:45 p.m., according to a complaint filed in San Diego federal court.

By City News Service

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather in Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., Jan. 5. Today's rally kicks off two days of pro-Trump events fueled by President Trump's continued claims of election fraud and a last ditch effort to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them Jan. 6.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A Chula Vista man was charged by federal prosecutors this week with taking part in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

Freelove, who is charged with four misdemeanor counts, was allegedly caught on surveillance footage walking around the building with others and filming with a cellphone.

According to court documents, the FBI received a tip in December 2021 regarding Freelove's alleged involvement in the Capitol breach.

Investigators reviewed Freelove's social media accounts and discovered a video he allegedly recorded while driving.

In the video, he states, "Hello everyone, Freelove here. I left Chula Vista, California, a couple of days ago, and I'm on my way to Washington D.C., for the rally," according to a statement of facts authored by an FBI agent.

Though he initially said he was going to Washington D.C. on March 6, Freelove allegedly corrected himself, clarifying he was going to "march of the 6th."

Court documents state that in the video, Freelove was wearing what appeared to be the same tinted glasses and red Trump baseball cap that he was seen wearing on surveillance footage captured from inside the Capitol.

The family of Ashli Babbitt, a San Diego woman who was shot and killed during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit last month in San Diego federal court against the U.S. government. Babbitt was among five people killed during the Jan. 6 insurrection. More than 1,000 people have been prosecuted for various roles in the breach, including Trump.

Freelove was arrested Monday and released later that day on $5,000 bond, according to court records.

