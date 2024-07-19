Police investigate homicide in Chula Vista

Police are investigating a homicide in Chula Vista on Friday night.

Officers responded to a report of assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Santa Lucia Road, where they found a man in his 40s with stab wounds, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Chula Vista police said the stabbing does not appear to be a random attack and that they believe there is no threat to the community in relation to this incident.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A suspect description has not yet been released.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.