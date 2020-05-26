Chula Vista High School Grads Treated to Surprise Tribute

Seniors at Chula Vista High School picked up their cap and gowns on Tuesday but little did they know they were in for a surprise that paid tribute to the graduates.

To commemorate the Class of 2020, the school hired an artist to hand paint the names of the graduates on its football field, making for an impressive aerial view. Staff and faculty at the school wanted to do something special for the graduates since the coronavirus pandemic robbed them of the various activities high school seniors typically look forward to.

“The graduates all missed out on so much,” DiAnne Cabe, CVHS Assistant Principal of Student Activities, said in a statement. “Despite this, they have shown such strength and resiliency that we wanted to do something for them that hopefully they will look back on and cherish for years to come.”

Award-winning artist Turf Graphics NW made the celebratory design, the school said.