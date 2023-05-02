Chula Vista Fire Captain's Blood Donation May Have Saved His Life

Dangkhoa Nguyen's four kids ran to him as he walked out of the Jacobs Medical Center in La Jolla for the first time in a month. He grabbed them and kissed their heads.

The scene was serenaded by a round of applause from dozens of Chula Vista firefighters, friends and family. Nguyen, a Chula Vista Fire Department captain, was admitted into the hospital toward the end of March to be treated for leukemia.

“There’s no words to really describe it,” said Capt. Nguyen. “All these people made a difference in me going home.”

Chula Vista FD Chief Harry Muns said Nguyen was trying to make a difference when he was first diagnosed with leukemia.

“He just has that sense of purpose in supporting the community and just service,” said Chief Muns.

Nguyen was at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Kearny Mesa to donate platelets.

“He goes at least once a month and most of the time twice a month,” explained Muns.

Nguyen had been doing this routine since 2003. He donated again in February, but Muns said the Red Cross found a problem when Nguyen went to donate again in March.

Red Cross Donor Center Coordinator Angela Miller said the process of collecting platelets also examines the donor’s blood. They detected an anomaly in Nguyen’s blood and recommended he see his doctor immediately. Nguyen was diagnosed and admitted to the hospital with leukemia two days later.

“By him being there to help others, it actually saved his own life,” said Muns.

“For it to come around and help save my life, that’s a beautiful symmetry in life there,” added Nguyen.

“I feel really good,” smiled Miller. “That’s why I’m so excited about this drive that’s coming up on Thursday.”

The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in Nguyen’s honor Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Potential donors are asked to register online first. Just type "Nguyen" in the "Find a Blood Drive" box at the top of the screen.

“I can’t do it anymore,” sighed Nguyen. “So, I think if somebody can replace me, that would be the best-case scenario.”