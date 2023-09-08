Chula Vista

Chula Vista couple nearly loses home of 40 years in house fire

The couples' belongings were stored from floor-to-ceiling in the garage, where most of the damage occurred

By Shandel Menezes

NBC Universal, Inc.

These Chula Vista homeowners have lived in their home for about 40 years.

Richard Eagan with the Chula Vista Fire Department said his team got called to the scene just before 5 a.m. on Friday.

“The first unit on scene reported heavy smoke coming from the garage,” Eagan said. “It took us about 35 minutes for knockdown on this fire. It was a difficult fire. There were a lot of contents inside the garage.”

A man who lives here suffered those serious burns when the fire burned through the garage early in the morning. He is now stable in the hospital.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

His wife was able to get out with no injuries.

Also injured was a Chula Vista firefighter who was taken off the roof by his fellow firefighters, transported to the hospital and treated for heat exhaustion.

He’s since been released and will be able to get back to work in the next few days.

Local

softball 32 mins ago

LGBTQ+ women compete in 2023 ASANA Softball World Series in San Diego

psychedelic drugs 3 hours ago

California legislature votes to decriminalize some psychedelic drugs; bill heads to Newsom's desk

The fire did spread to the home but most of the damage was in the garage because of all the couples' belongings stored from floor-to-ceiling in there.

The damage from Friday morning's fire is around $450,000.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaSan Diego CountySouth Bayhouse fire
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us