Chula Vista City Council Member Reports Positive Test for COVID-19

Chula Vista City Council Member Steve Padilla has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Saturday. This is the first reported case among government representatives in San Diego County.

"I am doing well and back at home. I feel healthy, strong and safe. Following the guidance of County Public Health officials, I’m self-isolating and working remotely to serve Chula Vista," Padilla said.

"My symptoms– fever, body aches, headaches, chills–came on very rapidly," he said.

He said he was in close coordination with County Public Health officials who were taking all precautions to ensure the health of the people he has been in contact with.

"My friends and family have been informed and are taking the necessary steps—but it’s my duty to be transparent for the entire community," Padilla said. "I must be mindful of all I’ve come in contact with, in my service as your Councilman and Coastal Commissioner."

Padilla wanted to remind the public to keep a safe distance, wash their hands and look out for those most at risk.

"Now, is when community really matters. We need to care for others. Be mindful of seniors. And look out for one another – even when we have to keep a distance," Padilla added.

Padilla serves as the local representative for Chula Vista's third district and on the California Coastal Commission.

San Diego County has not yet released its latest official coronavirus numbers for Saturday, March 14. San Diego County HHSA has reported at least 10 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 cases as of Friday. Data is released on its website at least once every weekday, the website says.

