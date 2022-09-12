Chula Vista City Council to Vote on Ban of Flavored Tobacco Products

Local leaders gathered at City Hall on Monday to call attention to why many local elected officials want to pass legislation ending the sale of flavored tobacco products.

“This is important to me personally because my granddaughter has confided in me that she is very addicted to tobacco, and we can actually see the physical difference,” Mayor of Chula Vista Mary Salas said.

Many medical professionals point to the health effects of adolescents vaping.

Dr. Vi Nguyen, who sees the effect often in children, was at the City Hall meeting and said, “What I see is that, Dr. Nguyen has been taking care of asthmatic patients, including yourself for over 15 years, and I see your asthma getting worse."

According to the CDC, over 4 million youth were active users of flavored tobacco products in 2020.

Local smoke shops, gas stations, and convenience stores are concerned about the potential ban and say not only will it hurt business but their employees as well.

“It’s affected gas stations and convenience stores where tobacco is just part of what they sell but it has in-turn affected the entire sale. People don’t just go to convenience stores to buy one product they’re going to buy a whole host of things and second this is not going to solve the problem. Retailers are not the source for why underage youth are getting access to these products, they’re getting these products through online means,” President of the Neighborhood Market Association Marlon Mansour said.

Chula Vista's City Council will decide the fate of flavored tobacco products in the city with a vote on Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.

If the ordinance is passed, it will go into effect on Jan. 1.

The City of San Diego passed similar legislation that also takes effect on Jan. 1.