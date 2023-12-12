Chula Vista City Council approves $1.1-million facelift for shuttered Harborside Park

Families and children are celebrating after the Chula Vista City Council agreed Tuesday night to reopen Harborside Park, which has been closed to the republic since August 2022 after it was taken over by homeless encampments that attracted drugs and other illegal activity.

City leaders were considering multiple options for the park; including reopening the space with safety improvements, or building a housing development and recreation center.

Council members chose the first option after more than two hours of public comment in which parents and children pleaded for an open space for their kids to run and play.

"I feel happy because they're finally going to open the park and maybe I can go with my dogs," youngster Alejandra Medina said.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to community members fighting to save their park.

Members of the public even took shots at Councilmember Andrea Cardenas, who, amid pleas from the public to reopen the park over the summer, made a motion to keep it closed while the city considered selling the land to a developer. Speakers also referenced Cardenas' indictment on PPP fraud charges last month.

In addition to new playground equipment, the updated park will include permanent fencing and a park ranger station to help keep children safe, according to the city.

"I'm so, so happy right now. It was unanimous. That means kids can play, skateboard, soccer will be there," parent Stephanie Rojas said.

City of Chula Vista A map rendering of Harborside Park after a $1.1 million upgrade.

The cost of the park upgrades is estimated at $1.1 million. The facelift is expected to take eight months, but Chula Vista Mayor John McCann has talked about opening the park temporarily until construction starts.

The affordable housing option would have included 168 units, along with a recreation center for kids.

The council is expected to confirm their decision during a vote in early January.