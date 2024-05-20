San Diego

California teachers, despite being highest paid in nation, struggle to make ends meet

Swift inflation and slow-to-win raises are keeping California's educators struggling outside their classrooms

By Joey Safchik

Lucy Ugarte taught middle school for 27 years before becoming the president of the Sweetwater Education Association. For the first eight years on the job she worked security jobs on nights and weekends.

"Sometimes it took away from my family, but sometimes they came with me. You know, one job should be enough," said Ugarte. “I don't feel like I was able to make ends meet until probably 10 years ago. And that's 17 years into the profession."

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

That experience motivated her as she moved out of the classroom and into her office at the teacher's union.

"I don't want teachers to experience the things that I did in my early years," said Ugarte.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

On paper, it looks like they may not have to. Data from the National Education Association shows California teachers have the highest average pay in the nation. However, teachers said it is still a struggle to keep up with San Diego's high cost of living, especially for teachers who are just starting out.

The starting salary for a Sweetwater Union High School District teacher is about $53,000 per year. That includes a recently negotiated 9% raise.

“We have really amazing staff here and teachers within the district and so we want to keep these key folks in our district," said district communications director Nadège Johnson.

Local

Crime and Courts 26 mins ago

Mother of San Diego TikToker testifies in her son's double murder trial

Insurance 1 hour ago

San Diego County Supervisor announces resolution opposing State Farm for pulling policies

When adjusted for inflation, the NEA data finds that on average, salaries are 5% lower than they were 10 years ago.

"I've heard of teachers who are asking on the weekends where they can find a food bank. And that to me, breaks my heart. That shouldn't be happening,” said Ugarte.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoCaliforniaEducation
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us