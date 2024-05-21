San Marcos

Teen boy shot, killed at San Marcos shopping center identified

Isaac Shekhayem was standing with a group in a parking lot when a vehicle pulled over on the street and the shooter stepped out and opened fire, authorities said

By City News Service

Police were still at the scene in San Marcos Thursday at 11 a.m. investigating the shooting.
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant last week while hanging out at a San Marcos strip mall.

Isaac Shekhayem of San Marcos was standing with a group of people in a parking lot at the shopping center in the 900 block of Los Vallecitos Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle pulled over on the street and the shooter stepped out and opened fire, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The gunman got away, reports NBC 7's Audra Stafford.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound the torso, Lt. Michael Krugh said. One of his companions drove him to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

"At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation," Krugh said Tuesday. "There is no suspect information at this time."

