Chula Vista city attorney candidates weigh in on Andrea Cardenas' resignation

Chula Vista will finally have a new city attorney after the March primary election. The city has gone without an elected city attorney for more than a year.

Bart Miesfeld and Marco Verdugo were the top two in a special election last year. Since neither got a simple majority of the votes, they’re squaring off on March 5. The winner will be Chula Vista’s first city attorney since 2022 when Simon Silva won his race despite dying from cancer a few weeks before Election Day.

“We need to get this this city back on track,” said Miesfeld.

“We've got a long way to go to restore trust,” added Verdugo.

Both attorneys are concerned about what will happen with Chula Vista’s District 4 seat, which was held by former Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas, who resigned on Feb.19.

Cardenas is facing eight felony counts, stemming from fraud accusations tied to her political consulting business. However, Cardenas was taking the first step towards reelection on the same March primary ballot.

“It is too late to get her name off the ballot,” explained Verdugo. “She's going to be on the ballot in March, and we could have a situation if she ends up in one of the top two positions.”

California election code says a candidate who wins a primary must be left on the general election ballot. It may not matter that Cardenas’ attorney said she stopped campaigning and resigned her post. Verdugo and Miesfeld disagree with that decision.

“I was calling for Andrea Cardenas to resign last year,” Verdugo said. “My opponent thinks that she should have stayed on and continued her term.”

“That's accurate,” countered Miesfeld. “And here's why: I was city attorney when one of our councilmembers was indicted by the district attorney's office. Well, that played out. He went to trial, and he was acquitted.”

Miesfeld said Cardenas could still be acquitted.

Oddly enough, Cardenas supported Verdugo in the race for city attorney, not Miesfeld.

“He listed her as one of his key supporters in his campaign materials,” Miesfeld said.

“I think that she made the right decision. She's been a distraction to the city,” Verdugo concluded.