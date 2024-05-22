Fire burns at East County water treatment facility in Santee

A fire broke out at the East County recycled water treatment facility near the Santee Lakes area on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze sparked at 12001 Fanita Parkway at around 3 p.m., according to the Santee Fire Department.

The plant has been under construction for about two years and is set to be completed in 2026. It's a massive billion dollar project that will service some customers in Padre Dam Municipal Water District and Helix, Lakeside and Otay water districts.

There are no threats to anything else in the area at this time.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information arrives.