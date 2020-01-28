Pursuit

CHP Pursues Driver in Black Sedan

By Heather Navarro

LAPD chase
NBC LA

A driver leading a chase on the 118 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley area Tuesday appeared to surrender before speeding away from officers.

The California Highway Patrol began pursuing the vehicle after the driver was seen hitting excessive speeds just before 1 p.m.

The driver could be seen speeding down the highway, weaving in and out of lanes, sometimes reaching an excess of 100 mph.

The driver then exited the freeway and began weaving in and out of surface street traffic in the Winnetka area.

The driver was ultimately taken into custody at an America's Tire shop in Canoga Park at 6515 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

