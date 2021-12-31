New Year's Eve

CHP Maximum Enforcement Begins New Year's Eve, Lasts All Weekend

By City News Service

An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in San Diego County and statewide will begin Friday.

The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year's "maximum enforcement period" at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Sunday night.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Ringing in the New Year should be an exciting time filled with celebration and hope," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. "To help keep the roadways safe through the holiday and beyond, our officers will be out in force to deter, detect and remove impaired drivers."

The 2020-21 New Year's MEP netted 709 DUI arrests statewide, compared to 491 in the 2019-20 campaign, which lasted only 30 hours because it was conducted in the middle of the week.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: Nearly 6K Cases Recorded in One Day

2021 4 hours ago

Aww-mazing Animal Stories From San Diego That Wowed You in 2021

According to the CHP, 56 people died in crashes investigated by the agency during last year's campaign. Roughly half of the fatalities involved individuals who were not wearing safety restraints of any kind, officials said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

New Year's EveCHPCalifornia Highway PatrolHolidaydriving
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us