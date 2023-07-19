CHP makes arrest in case of fatal Carlsbad hit-and-run

A man who allegedly fled after the car he was driving fatally struck a pedestrian on a Carlsbad freeway entrance last weekend was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Andrew Bryan Dean, 50, was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 a.m. and booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Dean allegedly was behind the wheel of a Toyota Prius that struck a 20-year-old Texas man on the on-ramp from Poinsettia Lane to southbound Interstate 5 at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Following the fatal impact, the driver of the car drove off, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

The victim, whose name has not yet been made public, died at the scene.

It's not yet known whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident. The CHP is asking anybody with information about the case to call (760) 643-3400.

Dean was being held on $500,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.