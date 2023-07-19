Crime and Courts

CHP makes arrest in case of fatal Carlsbad hit-and-run

Andrew Bryan Dean, 50, was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 a.m. and booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death, according to the CHP

1516187107-grant-johnston-2017.jpg?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg

A man who allegedly fled after the car he was driving fatally struck a pedestrian on a Carlsbad freeway entrance last weekend was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Andrew Bryan Dean, 50, was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 a.m. and booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death, according to the California Highway Patrol.

More news from Carlsbad

North County Jun 13

Four miles of new carpool lanes open on I-5 between Carlsbad and Oceanside

Carlsbad Jun 6

LGBTQ community rejects city of Carlsbad's proclamation recognizing Pride Month

Dean allegedly was behind the wheel of a Toyota Prius that struck a 20-year-old Texas man on the on-ramp from Poinsettia Lane to southbound Interstate 5 at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Following the fatal impact, the driver of the car drove off, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

The victim, whose name has not yet been made public, died at the scene.

It's not yet known whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident. The CHP is asking anybody with information about the case to call (760) 643-3400. 

Dean was being held on $500,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us