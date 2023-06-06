LGBTQ community rejects city of Carlsbad's proclamation recognizing Pride Month

An act of civil disobedience happened outside Carlsbad City Hall Tuesday when members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies brought their own pole so they could fly the Pride Flag at the city landmark.

The move came about two weeks after the city council narrowly voted against changing city policy that prohibited commemorative flags, including the Pride Flag, to be flown outside the building.

“We want to send a message to Carlsbad that that really hurt us," Max Disposti, Executive Director of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center, told the crowd of demonstrators after the flag was raised.

That message was delivered loud and clear later Tuesday night inside City Hall when the council's so-called Pride Proclamation was rejected by members of the LGBTQ+ community. The proclamation was an official acknowledgment of Pride Month in the city.

"We reject this proclamation and sent it back to this council with the promise of coming back when the city will be able to address our human rights with the dignity and the respect we all deserve," Disposti told the council.

Disposti said his community’s grievances are bigger than the city not raising a flag. He said it's about their human rights not being recognized and the passage of anti-LGBTQ bills across the country that seem to be echoed in Carlsbad.

Most recently with the council and school district not displaying the flag and a school vice principal rallying church members to attend a series of school meetings to fight against gender ideology.

“Carlsbad has always struggled to stand up and send just a strong, affirming message and support our LGBTQ families, employees and students in the city," Disposti told NBC 7.

Carlsbad Mayor Pro Tem Priya Bhat-Patel said though the proclamation rejection hurt, she's determined to make sure the LGBTQ community knows they have an ally.

“I think I heard it loud and clear that they don't feel safe and that they don't feel that they belong right now, and I think that's the biggest piece for me is how do I make sure I can continue to do the work to help make sure that they feel that they’re included and belong?" Bhat-Patel said.

Despite that support, members of the LGBTQ community say, for now, Carlsbad is an unsafe place for them.

Bhat-Patel said next week the council is going to once again discuss raising the Pride Flag.