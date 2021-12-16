San Diego

Chilly Day Could Lead to Evening Showers For San Diego Thursday

Grab a jacket. It's going to be a cold nearly-winter day

By Christina Bravo

A chilly San Diego day Thursday could end with some light showers as artic air plunges down towards our region from Canada, according to forecasters.

San Diegans across the county woke up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s Thursday morning. Although the sun will be shining, there will be little chance for the weather to warm up before nightfall, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.


High temperatures along the coast were expected to be in the upper 50s. Inland areas could see temperatures near 60 degrees. The mountains will be in the mid-40s and the deserts will be in the mid-60s, Parveen said.

After sunset, there could even be some light showers that will quickly pass through the region. The rain won't last long -- it'll be out of San Diego County before Friday morning -- and won't be nearly as strong as Tuesday's powerful storm that downed trees and powerlines and caused crashes and flooding.

A dry and warmer, though still cool, weekend is ahead.

