Cheez-It Stop pops up in Joshua tree, pumps Cheez-It crackers from gas pump

A gas station that pumps out Cheez-It bags (and no actual petrol)? In the middle of the desert? Yes, it's true. Stranger things have happened in the desert. But cheesier? Probably not.

Enthusiasts of the cheesy snack were invited to check out the The Station in Joshua Tree, which was completely decked out in Cheez-It everything from June 5 to June 11 only.

From the road, drivers could see the Big Josh statue holding a red gas pump, promising visitors the world's first and only Cheez-It gas pump. Folks lined up to have their bags and appetites filled from a pump that shot out bags of Cheez-It crackers!

A sign could be seen from the road letting drivers know the world's first and only Cheez-It gas pump is near. (NBC 7)

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The space invited desert dwellers to take pictures with a giant Cheez-It box, vintage Cheez-It-ified cars, murals and more. Of course, Cheez-It-ified merchandise was available like sandals, T-Shirts (a wolf pack howling at Cheez-It crackers in the night sky), shot glasses and more. Fans were also able to find some of the most beloved Cheez-It flavors.

Don't be fooled — much of the display was not for sale such as Cheez-It drinks and and soup cans, but were a delight to see regardless.

Those who made it out to the desert outpost were encouraged to choose from a rack of attractive (and free!) Cheez-It postcards, write a note, and leave it with them to send them off.

The store was located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.

"We know that many Cheez-It fans love to travel and never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this first-ever desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and cheer on fans," said Erin Storm, senior brand director for Cheez-It.

"Cheez-It Stop will wow with exclusive merchandise, massive, shareable images of Cheez-It and aisles packed with our famous crackers. We can't wait to see them," Storm said.