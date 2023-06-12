Seven bodies found in pickup truck in Tijuana, Mexican police say

A death investigation is underway after the bodies of seven people were found in a white pickup truck Monday in Tijuana’s Campestre Murua neighborhood, police in Mexico said.

Officers first found a body inside an F-150 pickup truck that was parked at a Gasko gas station near Héctor Terán Terán Boulevard, according to investigators.. The disturbing find was made at about 4:40 a.m.

The doors of the truck were open, leading to the grim discovery, police said. Mexican law enforcement said the dead man body was wrapped in a blanket in the back seat of the vehicle.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, officers found six more bodies. Three of them were confirmed to be men; police did not offer details on the other three corpses.

Officials did not say how the victims died, or if they suffered any trauma. The pickup truck has California license plates, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates as more information becomes available.