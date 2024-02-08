Celebrate Lunar New Year 2024 in San Diego County with these events

Lunar New Year is here and officially beginning on Feb. 10 across San Diego County!

Lion and dragon dancers, red envelopes filled with money, well wishes of good fortune and happiness are all pillars of a prosperous Lunar New Year. All these traditions resemble power and energy as the zodiac sign transitions from 2023, which was the Year of the Rabbit, to 2024 — the Year of the Dragon.

Lunar New Year celebrations take place over 15 days, always beginning on the first new moon of the lunar calendar and finishing on the first full moon of the lunar calendar. That's why every year the days of celebration vary slightly.

“It’s a newborn, it’s new birth because it’s a new year, new goal, new life,” said Lily Zhou, Board Director and Vice President of Balboa Park's House of China.

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, is widely celebrated by several cultures including Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian cultures, as well many other people the world over!

Year of the Dragon

This zodiac year symbolizes power, energy and water. It's the most powerful among the 12 zodiac signs.

The water aspect resembles agriculture and harvest for the year, says Jack Meng, a docent with the San Diego Chinese Historical Society.

People can expect a lot of good fortune this year, reports NBC News, but only if they're harnessing the animal's most important quality — compassion.

Lunar New Year customs and traditions

“By bringing the water to him, it’s going to help the agriculture and harvest for next year, so that’s why the dragon is very, very honorable and celebrated,” Meng said.

Dating back thousands of years, Meng says the Lunar New Year celebration is rooted in agriculture.

“People can take a rest and recuperate until next spring until it’s time to work again,” Meng said.

Zhou says it also means new clothes, tidying up before the new year, and on that day, letting the kitchen rest. This year Chinese New Year celebrations end on Feb. 24. During that time, it’s common for many to take time off to celebrate.

“I think it’s the spiritual birth because this new year is a new day, it’s everything started new,” Zhou said. “It changes people's life on that day. You celebrate the change, and you celebrate a new birth. You have hope.”

It’s a time of rest and reflection, and rest to welcome and wish for wealth and good fortune.

Traditionally vibrant celebrations take place in the streets (including many events in San Diego on the list below) involving firecrackers, the color red, dances and loud noises.

Legend has it that the beast Nian comes out on New Year's Day. The beast fears the color red, loud noises and firecrackers. All these elements are used during celebrations to ward off Nian.

“People remember after the lion dance, you know the drum, it’s really loud,” Zhou said. “Let that moment stay with you for the whole year.”

And of course, small red envelopes filled with money are often handed out by elders to children, something Zhou and Meng both excitedly recalled from their childhoods.

”By you putting one dollar, maybe the universe is going to give you lot more in return because you have a heart of giving and it’s a good tradition,” Zhou said.

As she puts it, the more you bless, the more you receive. These are the traditions she hopes are being passed onto new generations.

“For the newcomers, it’s a place to remind them the Chinese culture and celebrating your home in a different location.”

From the firecrackers to the food, to the dragon and lion dances — San Diego has a rich history of this celebration and culture.

“The first Chinese immigrants to San Diego was probably after the Gold Rush,” Meng said.

2024 Lunar New Year celebrations across San Diego

Lunar New Year Dragon Storytime by Los Penasquitos Preserve. Enjoy a story about dragons and other reptiles by Los Penasquitos Preserve Rangers

Friday, Feb.9. 11 a.m.-Noon at Mira Mesa Library

San Diego Lunar New Year Festival hosted by the Little Saigon of San Diego Foundation will have lion dancers, folk dancers, art exhibitions, and activities for kids. The event will take place at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park.

When: Saturday, Feb 10, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

San Diego Lunar New Year Festival at Seaworld San Diego

When: Sunday, Feb. 11. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Balboa Park's House of China at the International Cottages will be holding its own Chinese New Year Festival with lion dances, cultural performances, Chinese food, crafts, calligraphy and more.

When: Feb. Saturday, 17 to Sunday, 18. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

San Diego Lunar New Year Tết Festival in City Heights is a marvelous three-day festival and free celebration full of food, live entertainment, lion dancing, firecrackers, and more.

When: Friday, Feb. 16, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. at Mira Mesa Community Park.

Lunar New Year At San Diego Zoo with activities for the entire family, including wishes for wildlife, a deep dive into the Asian Rainforest, paper lantern crafts, and chats with conservationists about the Asia Conservation Hub