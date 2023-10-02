Celebrate Filipino American Heritage Month in San Diego with film, food and festivals

History of Filipino American Heritage Month

The month of October has been recognized as Filipino Heritage Month in California since 2009. October is significant to Filipino Americans, especially those in California, as the first Filipino settlers landed in what is now Morro Bay, California, on Oct. 18, 1587. Filipinos are now the largest Asian American group in San Diego and the entire state.

Below we have made a guide of events happening all October:

Filipino cultural events in San Diego County

👪 Family-friendly | 🆓 Free | ⭐Must-see| 🎉 Nightlife | 🎫 Ticketed event | 🍴🍺 Food/drinks

Tuesday, Oct. 3 - Sunday, Oct. 8

This marks the 3rd annual San Diego Film Festival (SDFF) hosted by the San Diego Filipino Cinema, a nonprofit organization. The SDFF brings together Filipino filmmakers to create a rich cultural experience for the diverse audiences of San Diego while inspiring the next generation of creative thinkers. The film festival will feature in-person workshops, panel discussions and the largest curation of Filipino films in the entire country. Ticket passes are available for the six-day event taking place at Liberty Station's The Lot, AMC Plaza Bonita, and Southwestern College.

Saturday, Oct. 14

So Sarap! is a cultural celebration of Filipino culture, history and traditions. The event will take place at Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego and will feature a diverse range of artists from around the world to feature and educate audiences on Filipino culture. The word "sarap" translates to "deliciousness," which highlights the traditional Filipino food options that will be available. The free, all-ages event will also include art and entertainment vendors that will ensure fun for guests of all ages.

Sunday, Oct. 1 - Friday, Oct. 27

The San Diego Public Library will be hosting 19 free all-ages events throughout the county to celebrate and educate the youth on Filipino culture. Major events include a festival, celebration with karaoke, a historic exhibit and an author event. Libraries throughout the city are participating and featuring story times, arts and crafts and film screenings. All events are created with the goal of increasing awareness of Filipino Americans throughout U.S. history as well as celebrating Filipino culture.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Named one of Variety's Ten Comics to Watch in 2022, JR De Guzman will be performing his music-infused comedy at the Balboa Theater in Downtown San Diego. Born in the Philippines but raised in California, De Guzman loves to incorporate his Filipino upbringing into his comedy. His debut album, Dual Citizen, debuted at #1 on iTunes & Billboard Comedy Charts and his stand-up is featured in the Netflix special on "The Comedy Lineup." Tickets are available for his only night in San Diego on his "Later that Evening" tour.

Sunday, Oct. 29

National City native, Chef Phillip Esteban, will be hosting a Filipino Kamayan dinner in collaboration with his non-profit creative collective Open Gym. Located at his Filipino restaurant White Rice Morena in Linda Vista, the traditional Kamayan dinner includes a "hands-only" family-style feast without utensils. The accomplished chef has worked at multiple top restaurants throughout the world, including Michelin-starred chef David Chang's Momofuku Ssäm Bar in New York City. Tickets for the unique cultural experience are available to celebrate the conclusion of Filipino Heritage Month.