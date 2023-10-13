US-Mexico border

CBP confirms death of migrant camping between US-Mexico border barriers

It was the first death linked to the makeshift outdoor migrant camps in San Diego-Tijuana

By Guillermo Méndez and TELEMUNDO 20

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the death of a migrant who lived in the makeshift camps between the border barriers near San Ysidro.

It is the first death linked to the makeshift open-air migrant camps that have set up shop at the border since this year. The agency said it was about 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday when a person with medical problems approached officers. She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

CBP said its Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident. Although officials did not disclose the age and sex of the victim, volunteers at the border say she is a 29-year-old woman from Guinea.

The migrant was camping about a mile west of the San Ysidro port of entry. For community leaders, it was only a matter of time before such a tragedy happened.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"For us, it is very worrying because we have been warning for months that the way of having people under these subhuman conditions will cause the loss of life, and here unfortunately we are seeing that happen," said Pedro Ríos, Director of the Organization Committee of American Friends of San Diego.

Volunteers at the migrant camp called "Whiskey 8," located behind the sewage plant in San Ysidro, say medical emergencies are frequent.

"What we see most are falls from the wall," said Flor, a volunteer who has spent most of her time assisting migrants in recent weeks. "We have medicine and also things to clean the wounds."

Local

Things to Do in San Diego 1 hour ago

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Swiftie Skate Night, Throwback Jam and Romeo Santos

eclipse Oct 11

A solar eclipse will cross San Diego this weekend. Here's how to see the ‘Ring of Fire'

On Thursday night, Telemundo 20 cameras captured a man who was treated and taken by ambulance after an apparent fall from the wall.

"CBP has an obligation to follow national standards, which it is not doing. It requires that they (migrants) be given water, food, medical attention, and in addition to some other points," Rios said. "We want them to respect those standards."

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico border
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us