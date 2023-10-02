Cautionary patrols at San Marcos Elementary Monday after shooting threat deemed uncredible

An anonymous online shooting threat that proved to be bogus prompted extra patrols around San Marcos Elementary School Monday.

The menacing statement appeared Sunday on a social media account run by the school's administration, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Detectives worked the case for several hours and were able to pinpoint the original post ... (which) originated from a home located in San Marcos," Sgt. Agustin Rosas said. "A thorough investigation led detectives to determine the school threat was not credible."

As a precaution, deputies patrolled around the school before and after classes.

"There is no one in custody at this time," Rosas said Monday afternoon. "The investigation is ongoing."