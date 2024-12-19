Cause of death still unknown as authorities ID 2 bodies found in parked car in Bonita

A man and woman who were found dead by sheriff's deputies in a vehicle parked in Bonita Tuesday were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office Thursday.

Jullian Hernandez, 23, from Diamond Bar and Alicia Kamo, 22, from Chino Hills were both found dead by San Diego County Sheriff's Office deputies with trauma to the upper body inside a parked vehicle on Orchard Hill Road and Cresta Verde Lane in Bonita at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, the medical examiner reported, according to a sheriff's statement.

The medical examiner's office said there was no determination of the cause or manner of death.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-868-3200 after hours, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.