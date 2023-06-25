Carpooling? Northbound I-5 HOV lanes open Monday between Carlsbad and Oceanside

Caltrans officials announced Sunday that the construction of four remaining new miles of carpool lanes on northbound Interstate 5 between Carlsbad and Oceanside will be completed Monday.

The new lanes, between Palomar Airport Road and State Route 78, will connect to the existing nine miles of HOV lanes on I-5 between Lomas Santa Fe Drive and Palomar Airport Road, the agency said.

The Caltrans & @SANDAGregion Build NCC team is proud to announce that on Monday, 4 new miles of HOV Lanes on NB I-5 from Palomar Airport Rd. to SR 78 in the @CityofOceanside to in the @CityofCarlsbad will be officially complete!@CaltransHQ @CA_Trans_Agency pic.twitter.com/YIBrQlsTWh — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) June 25, 2023

New southbound lanes open June 14 and new northbound lanes are expected to open during the last week of June.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The new southbound HOV lanes have been open since June 14.

Other ongoing projects in Carlsbad include a new sound wall near Tamarack Avenue and pedestrian improvements at the I-5 intersections near Chestnut Avenue and Palomar Airport Road. Construction on those project is expected to be completed in late 2024 or early 2025, according to officials.