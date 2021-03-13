Carlsbad Unified School District Allowed to Bring Back Limited Middle, High School Students for In-Person Instruction

After the Carlsbad Unified School District's application to resume in-person learning for middle and high school students was not approved Sunday, the district said they got approved for a 2-day per week hybrid schedule for limited students.

"We’ve received permission to bring additional groups of students back to campus for in-person instruction, with a limited group of seventh, ninth and tenth graders starting on Tuesday, March 16," the district said in an email sent to families and staff on Saturday.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

CUSD said the 2-day per week hybrid schedule will begin officially on Thursday, March 18 as San Diego County expects to be in the Red Tier.

After the district's waiver for in-person learning was denied this week, CUSD submitted an additional request to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to bring back students to campus in smaller groups while San Diego County was still in the purple tier.

"We requested to bring back one cohort of students per day consisting of two grade levels per site. On Friday evening, we received the approval of this request," the district said.

CUSD said once San Diego County enters into the red tier next week, certain restrictions will be relaxed for schools beginning on Wednesday.

CUSD said the following will be implemented during the week of March 15:

Aviara Oaks Middle School, Calavera Hills Middle School, and Valley Middle School:

6th grade

On Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16, Cohort A will continue to meet on campus

On Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, Cohort B will continue to meet on campus.

7th grade

On Tuesday, March 16, Cohort A will meet on campus for periods 2, 4 and 6.

On Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, Cohort B will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.

On Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, Cohort A will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.

8th grade

On Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, Cohort B will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.

On Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, Cohort A will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.

Carlsbad High School and Sage Creek High School

9th grade and 10th grade

On Tuesday, March 16, Cohort A will meet on campus for periods 2, 4 and 6 (CHS) and 2, 4, 5 (SCHS).

On Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, Cohort B will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.

On Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, Cohort A will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.

11th grade and 12th grade

On Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, Cohort B will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.

On Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, Cohort A will begin the 2-day per week hybrid schedule.

The district also said, beginning March 22, and for future weeks while in the hybrid model, the schedule will be as follows:

Cohort A (all grades 6-12): on campus Monday and Tuesday

Cohort B (all grades 6-12): on campus Thursday and Friday

Advisory and distance learning on Wednesdays

Middle school and high school principals will send additional information by March 15 in advance of welcoming Cohort A for 7th, 9th and 10th grades back to campus on March 16, CUSD said.

The district continues to offer distance learning to students who do not want to return to campus.

On Tuesday, Sixth-graders at three middle schools in the CUSD returned to campus for in-person instruction with a hybrid model and longer class times.