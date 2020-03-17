Car Veers Off SR-67 in Lakeside, Driver Dies in Crash

A 45-year-old man was killed early Tuesday when his car veered off the side of SR-67 in Lakeside, went airborne down an embankment and struck a large boulder.

The California Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle car crash happened at about 5 a.m. on State Route 67 northbound, near Foster Truck Trail. The driver was traveling in a silver 2002 Ford Explorer when for reasons unknown, he lost control of the car and veered off the road.

Authorities responded to the crash but the driver, who was only identified as a Spring Valley man, died at the scene. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was notified of the crash.

It is believed the man had his seatbelt on at the time of the crash and drugs or alcohol do not seem to have played a factor. The investigation is ongoing.