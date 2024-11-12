National City

Car goes down embankment, crashes into forklift after police chase in National City

By NBC 7 Staff

A car went off an embankment and slammed into a forklift in National City on Nov. 12, 2024.
SkyRanger 7

A police chase came to a crashing end behind a busy shopping center in National City on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Plaza Boulevard.

Video shows a car went off an embankment and slammed into a forklift, where it got stuck.

NBC 7 is working to confirm more details about what happened.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

