Car Crashes Into Towed Boat on I-5 in Chula Vista, 3 People Injured

Three people were injured when their car crashed into a boat that had fallen off a trailer on Interstate 5 near San Diego Bay early Monday, authorities reported.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on northbound I- 5, north of Palomar Street in Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Once arrived at the scene, emergency personnel found a 30-foot boat lying in the roadway near a damaged 2004 Mercedes-Benz E320 that had crashed with it, CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.

The driver of the truck and trailer that was towing the vessel drove off following the incident, Matias said.

Paramedics took two people who had been riding in the sedan to UCSD Medical Center with major trauma. The driver, a 48-year-old Spring Valley man, was treated for less serious injuries.

The driver who fled the scene of the accident remained unidentified and at large by midday.

No other information was immediately available.