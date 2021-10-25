Chula Vista

Car Crashes Into Towed Boat on I-5 in Chula Vista, 3 People Injured

Three people were injured after crashing with a towed boat that fell off a trailer -- the driver of the truck towing the vessel fled the scene

By City News Service

Shutterstock

Three people were injured when their car crashed into a boat that had fallen off a trailer on Interstate 5 near San Diego Bay early Monday, authorities reported.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on northbound I- 5, north of Palomar Street in Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Once arrived at the scene, emergency personnel found a 30-foot boat lying in the roadway near a damaged 2004 Mercedes-Benz E320 that had crashed with it, CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.

The driver of the truck and trailer that was towing the vessel drove off following the incident, Matias said.

Local

San Diego County Oct 6

Latest Coronavirus Updates: FDA Approves Expanding US Booster Campaign

Downtown San Diego 2 hours ago

Downtown San Diego High-Rise Shooter Killed Wife, Friend: DA

Paramedics took two people who had been riding in the sedan to UCSD Medical Center with major trauma. The driver, a 48-year-old Spring Valley man, was treated for less serious injuries.

The driver who fled the scene of the accident remained unidentified and at large by midday.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Chula Vistacar crashhit and runI-5
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us