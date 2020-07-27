Campaign to Encourage Minority Business Owners to Apply for Grant

San Diego is planning to announce a push to help small, minority-owned businesses that have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is set to launch a public information campaign to encourage business owners of color to apply for a grant that can help their establishments. The funds will come from the $3.4 million County Relief Program for Small Businesses and Restaurants.

The launch comes as part of a partnership with the Strategic Alliance, which is comprised of associations that serve communities of color.

In a statement announcing the plan, the county said the campaign was made because small businesses have been “disproportionately underfunded or left out” from state and federal government COVID-19 relief.

The formal announcement of the launch will be made at 11:30 a.m. via a Zoom press conference.