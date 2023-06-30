California's gas tax will go up on July 1. What to know

California's gasoline tax is scheduled to increase by 8% in July, despite the state having one of the highest tax rates on gas in the nation.

The average gas price in California is more than $1.25 higher than the national average. On Friday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California was $4.83, while the national average was $3.54, according to AAA.

Starting July 1, prices at the pump will go up by 4 cents per gallon, putting the excise tax rate at around 58 cents per gallon.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In 2017, the California State Legislature passed the Road Repair and Accountability Act, or Senate Bill 1. The law raised taxes related to transportation, with the goal of using the revenue to improve the state's roads, traffic safety and public transit systems.

The state excise tax on fuel increases every year to adjust for inflation.

Prior to that law, the state excise tax on gas was last raised in 1994. The bill is "the largest transportation investment in California history," according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

A group of Republicans opposed the bill, which was primarily supported by Democrats.

The California Republican congressional delegation sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday, calling on him to suspend the gas tax increase.

"This tax increase places an unnecessary burden on the people of California who are already grappling with the high cost of living in our state," the letter reads.

NBC 7's Priya Sridhar tells us whether or not help is on the way for California drivers

In San Diego, the price of a gallon of regular gas averaged $4.87 on Friday. The highest recorded average price was $6.44 on Oct. 5, 2022, according to AAA.

California officials are considering changing the state's gas tax system due to the rise in electric and hybrid vehicles over the past few years.

One proposed system would charge drivers based on how many miles they drive instead of how much fuel they buy, according to Caltrans.