Some San Diegans can get internet for less or free. Here's how

A federal program could help nearly half a million households in San Diego save on internet bills, according to the county's health and human services agency.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a monthly internet service discount of up to $30 and a one-time discount of up to $100 toward purchasing a device like a laptop, desktop computer or tablet after paying between $10 and $50.

Each household can receive one monthly service discount and one device discount.

The Federal Communications Commission awarded San Diego County with a $500,000 grant to fund outreach for the program, county leaders announced Wednesday.

How to qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program

One way to qualify for the program is if your household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Another way is if someone in the household participates in one of the following government assistance programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Medicaid

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children

Supplemental Security Income

Federal Public Housing Assistance

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program

Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year

Those eligible can apply through the official FCC website or by contacting their preferred service provider.

To learn more about the Affordable Connectivity Program, click here.

How to get free internet

Through a separate initiative under the Biden-Harris Administration, some internet providers are offering internet plans that cost no more than $30 a month to eligible households. When pairing one of these plans with the Affordable Connectivity Program benefit, households can receive free internet.

Find a list of participating service providers here.