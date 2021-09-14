California Recall Election Results

California's Gubernatorial Recall Election is on Sept. 14, 2021.

Voters are only asked two questions in this special election: whether or not they want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom from his position and, if so, who should replace him.

Here are the results of those two questions, as reported by the California Secretary of State. (NOTE: Results will not be released until after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.)

Live Election Results