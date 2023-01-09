California Introduces New Feather Alerts for Missing Indigenous People and Tribal Members

California has Amber Alerts and Blue Alerts. It has Silver and Yellow Alerts. Now Californians can expect to see Feather Alerts on their smartphones or on digital signs above local highways.

A Feather Alert is a statewide notification for law enforcement, the media, and the public when an indigenous person or tribal member disappears.

“We’re hoping it’s beneficial because we need it,” said Keely Linton, executive director of the Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition in Escondido. “Our role is really to try and raise awareness, do some training and education,” said Linton.

A 2016 National Institute of Justice study found four out of five tribal women experienced violence in their lifetime. A report by the Sovereign Bodies Institutes said only 9% of murders of indigenous women are solved in California. Linton said San Diego County-area tribes are also worried about their men.

“Currently, we’ve actually had more of our men go missing,” she sighed.

Linton said their disappearances are blamed on anything from foul play to mental health issues.

She said missing people is a constant problem for California tribes. She added jurisdiction is also a problem. Tribes are on sovereign land, so outside law enforcement would not have jurisdiction and vice versa.

“It’s the system that has created a large problem,” said Linton. “An alert system helps to unify that a little bit.”

Besides the Amber and Feather Alerts, California also has Blue Alerts for people who violently attack law enforcement, Silver Alerts for missing seniors and developmentally disabled citizens, and Yellow Alerts for hit-and-run drivers who run from a fatal accident.