New Calif bill could slow future maternity ward closures like Scripps Mercy Chula Vista's

Scripps Mercy Chula Vista is one of dozens of health care centers across the state closing their doors for various reasons and some lawmakers and advocacy groups worry this could lead to an increase in health problems, including maternal deaths.

California State Assemblymember Akilah Weber has authored AB 1895 to try and slow the process down when it comes to maternity wards.

The bill, which passed through another committee this week, would require the State Department of Public Health and others to review financials and assess community impact of wards at risk of closure. It would require the hospital to notify the state 12 months prior. Current state law requires a 90 day notice. It also requires a 90-day notice on the hospital’s website, at least one public hearing and public comment.

Scripps Mercy Chula Vista says it's closing its maternity ward and moving those services to its Hillcrest location in order to make room for a growing number of emergency patients. The Chula Vista location has an average of 170 such patients per day but only has 25 licensed ER beds. By consolidating childbirth and postpartum services to its San Diego campus in Hillcrest, Scripps will be able to make more meds available for other patients, Scripps Health said.

NBC 7 spoke to a watchdog group that worries this will create maternal health deserts affecting low socio-economic communities where maternal death rates are already a crisis.

“Mothers have so much to face and plan for. And worry about whether they’re gonna have complications and how they’re gonna be managed. The last thing they need to worry about is where which hospital they will deliver their baby,” said Michele Ramos, consumer watchdog.

Scripps Health said the Chula Vista location currently provides about 14% of the deliveries for mothers who live in South County and that about 60% of women living in South County deliver at hospitals outside the South Bay.

The Chula Vista maternity ward closes in June. It will still be able to handle emergency child deliveries even after the unit consolidates. After the announcement by the hospital, months ago, they provided the following statement:

"Scripps is committed to meeting the needs of the entire community and this is the way we can meet the most pressing needs now."

The move will affect about 135 staff members, according to Scripps, which said it is working to have reassign those healthcare workers to other positions at Scripps Health across the region.