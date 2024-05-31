Adopt a pet for free this Saturday at these San Diego animal shelters

This Saturday is the first-ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day. Nearly 150 animal shelters across the state, including eight in San Diego County, will waive their adoption fees in hopes of helping animals find permanent, loving homes.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in partnership with CalAnimals, is providing funds to cover the adoption fees for the inaugural event.

Here are the San Diego County shelters offering free pet adoptions:

San Diego Humane Society : 5500 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA 92110

: 5500 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA 92110 County of San Diego Department of Animal Services - South : 5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902

: 5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902 Chula Vista Animal Services : 130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911

: 130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911 San Diego Humane Society El Cajon Campus : 1373 N. Marshall Ave., El Cajon, CA 92020

: 1373 N. Marshall Ave., El Cajon, CA 92020 County of San Diego Department of Animal Services - North : 2481 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92011

: 2481 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92011 San Diego Humane Society Escondido Campus : 3500 Burnet Drive, Escondido, CA 92027

: 3500 Burnet Drive, Escondido, CA 92027 San Diego Humane Society Oceanside Campus San Luis Rey Location (Dogs) : 2905 San Luis Rey Road, Oceanside, CA 92058

: 2905 San Luis Rey Road, Oceanside, CA 92058 San Diego Humane Society Oceanside Campus Airport Road Location (Cats & Small Animals): 572 Airport Road, Oceanside, CA 92058

The San Diego Humane Society says that around 600 pets are available for adoption, which can be viewed here.

In addition to free pet adoptions, the humane society is hosting a fair at its El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego locations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., where pet owners can get free licenses, ID tags, microchips and pet supplies. The event's goal is to prepare pets ahead of the Fourth of July since many pets get lost during fireworks celebrations.

More information about the fair can be found here.