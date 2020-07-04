Cal OES Urges SD County Coastal Communities to Shut Down Beach Parking Lots

State authorities are requesting local coastal communities shut down its beach parking lots this holiday weekend as the county braces for an influx of visitors since it is the only Southern California jurisdiction without visitation restrictions.

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and Natural Resources sent a letter to San Diego, Imperial Beach, Coronado, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas, Carlsbad and Oceanside urging the cities to close its beach parking lots in order to keep residents safe from COVID-19.

“By keeping parking lots closed, we can help limit beach access in San Diego to San Diegans only, to protect the health of residents and reduce the high likelihood of disease transmission in surrounding San Diego restaurants, bars, and businesses,” Cal OES said in its letter.

Already California officials ordered all state beaches to shut down its parking lots for the holiday weekend. However, Cal OES stated that closing local beach parking lots could potentially discourage day-trips from individuals outside of the county.

Mission Beach already filling up this #4thofJuly . Parking lots open even though ⁦@CalOES_Dir⁩ asked #SanDiego beach cities to close them to help slow the spread of #Covid #NBC7SanDiego pic.twitter.com/ZcjvgGQtRf — Allison Ash (@AllisonAshNBC7) July 4, 2020

Carlsbad announced it would close its beach parking lots on Saturday in response to Cal OES' letter. The North County city said it would deploy Community Emergency Response Team volunteers, lifeguards and police officers to provide masks on its beach.

On Friday, San Diego County was added to the state’s County Monitoring watch list following a series of coronavirus outbreaks in the past week and a rollercoaster of confirmed positive cases.

“This is a critical moment in California’s battle against COVID-19, and Californians have stepped up to limit the spread of the virus,” the letter said. “Temporary beach parking lot closures in San Diego County will help to ensure continued progress on limiting spread of the virus, which will expedite our process to restore important activities within our economy and communities.”

It is unclear if the other cities that received the letter would comply with the agency’s request.