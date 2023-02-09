Cal Fresh Food Assistance Benefits Will be Slashed for Millions of Californians

The Emergency Allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) also known as Cal Fresh locally will be drastically reduced at the end of Feb. 2023.

Monthly benefits are currently approximately $300 per person, and they’re expected to be reduced to $23 per month by March.

“Cal Fresh is great for people who receive food assistance because it gives the autonomy to go to the grocery store and buy that food themselves,” Feeding San Diego Spokesperson Carissa Casares said.

The emergency allotment began during the pandemic because of the increase in the need for food assistance.

“More people were eligible because more people were out of work and so with a lot of government assistance when the lower the income or if you are unemployed, you are more eligible for those programs,” Casares said.

The impact will be felt by some San Diegans.

“This all started for me during the pandemic, and it continued right after the pandemic and then inflation so then they helped us more and more, so we appreciate it,” Viet An said.

According to Feeding San Diego 662,437 of the 35,000,000 meals they provided in the past fiscal year ending on Jul 1, 2022, was attributed to their Cal Fresh outreach.