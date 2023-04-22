Cal Fire San Diego Stressing Fire Safety Amid 2 Fatal House Fires in 1 Week

One person died Saturday and another person was hospitalized in a travel trailer fire in Ramona, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 1:16 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found the structure in the 17000 block of Voorhes Lane fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to Captain Mike Cornette of Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

One person was found dead at the scene and another victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, Voorhes said.

Investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The incident was the second fatal fire in three days. Three people were killed and a fourth person was hospitalized in a fire that engulfed an El Cajon home late Thursday.

“We did find one victim that had been involved inside the trailer on fire, which was the fatality and we also had one patient who had to be transported for smoke inhalation," said Cal Fire Capt. Michael Cornette.

After these two tragedies… Cal Fire is stressing people get prepared and take the proper steps to ensure fire safety.

How to Prevent House Fires

“This would be a good time to remember to check your smoke detectors, if you haven't when you turn your clocks back. We always encourage everybody to check their smoke detectors monthly and change the batteries," Capt. Cornette said.

House fires are most common in the winter when people strongly rely on heaters, Capt. Cornette said.

"If you have a heater, you don't want to get close to any curtains or anything that's flammable or around pets that could knock it over," he added.

Every season poses its own set of fire hazards. As we inch closer into summer, the warmer, drier weather also brings a potential threat.

“This time of year, this grass starts to cure, it's going to start drying out and that's going to create a fuel bed for embers and sparks to ignite on the side of the roads," Capt. Cornette said.

So there's heaters, but what other household items are starting house fires?

“We want to remove any ignition sources that we have in the homes. Any candles, any faulty electrical equipment, or anything, any heaters," Capt. Cornette said.

Taking a few simple precautions could save your life.