1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized in El Cajon House Fire

One person is dead and two other people were hospitalized Thursday night following a house fire in El Cajon.

Firefighters received a call of the fire just before midnight and responded to the 1000 block of North Anza in unincorporated El Cajon. There, crews quickly determined the blaze was a two-alarm and requested assistance from other units.

Crews found one person dead inside the burning home and two other people were hurt in the fire, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) Lt. Matt Carpenter. The extent of the injuries of those who were hospitalized in the blaze is unclear.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

SDSO did not identify the deceased.

Video from the scene showed smoke coming from the roof of the home and flames spitting out of the walls, jumping to a nearby powerline.

Details on what led up to the fire are unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.