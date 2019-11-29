Couple Air-Lifted to Hospital After Car Lands in Canyon Off Highway 67

Two people were air-lifted to a hospital after their car tumbled hundreds of feet off Scripps Poway Parkway Friday morning.

“It was a challenging rescue to this vehicle over the side,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Carl Schwettmann.

Cal Fire San Diego rescued a couple Friday at around 9:30 a.m. in the Sycamore Canyon Road area near Highway 67.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vehicle over the side near Highway 67 and Scripps Poway Parkway in the Sycamore Canyon Road area. Multiple patients. #ScrippsIC pic.twitter.com/Xdj56xRexP — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 29, 2019

The Infiniti Q60 the couple was driving tumbled a few hundred yards to the bottom of a hill. Cal Fire said a man was thrown from the car and a woman was trapped inside.

An investigator said it appeared the car blew a flat tire, hit the concrete divider, bounced back across the road, and about 400 feet into a ravine. The slick roadways from recent storms may have played a role in the accident.

Both occupants had to be airlifted to Palomar Hospital and are in critical condition, officials said.

“If somebody hadn’t called it in, we may not have found them,” he said. “This crash would have been very difficult to locate.”

A tow truck blocked one lane of westbound traffic on Scripps Poway Parkway as they attempted to pull the car to the top of the road.